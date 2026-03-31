A small primary school in the South Hams has been praised by inspectors for its strong community spirit and the high level of support given to pupils.
An inspection by Ofsted found children at Aveton Gifford CofE Primary School are thriving in a nurturing and inclusive environment where they feel part of “one big family” and enjoy coming to school.
Under the watchdog’s new framework, the school received a “strong” standard in four areas and an “expected” standard in three, meaning all areas assessed were judged to be securely meeting or exceeding national expectations.
Inspectors highlighted the school’s caring ethos and commitment to ensuring every child reaches their potential, saying leaders place pupils firmly at the heart of their work.
The report praised a well-planned curriculum that uses the surrounding South Hams environment to bring learning to life, alongside a broad range of activities designed to boost enthusiasm and personal development.
Staff were also commended for knowing pupils exceptionally well, particularly those with special educational needs and disabilities.
Head of School Fern de Beer said the outcome reflected the dedication of the school community.
“We are incredibly proud that the report recognises the caring, inclusive ethos of our school and the hard work of our staff and pupils,” she said. “Our aim has always been to create a place where every child feels valued and can succeed.”
Mrs de Beer added that pupils benefit from a wide range of opportunities both in and beyond the classroom, including leadership roles such as climate ambassadors and school visionaries, as well as activities like surfing, filmmaking and sailing.
Angela Jenkins, Director of Performance and Development at First Federation Trust, said the school was “well-known and highly respected” locally, with a smooth transition from the neighbouring pre-school into Reception.
She said inspectors also recognised the strength of the school’s early years provision, with pupils progressing through to the end of Key Stage 2 with outcomes above the national average.
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