A clifftop hotel in the South Hams has been sold to a new owner, its agents have confirmed.
Gara Rock Hotel & Spa, near Salcombe, has been bought by Ocean Cove Group Limited. The deal was handled by Christie & Co and completed for an undisclosed sum.
The hotel, situated on a clifftop overlooking the South Devon coast, was previously owned by Away Resorts, which stated that it sold the site to focus on its core holiday park business.
Sam Scougall-Knight, on behalf of Ocean Cove Group Limited, commented: “We are delighted to be the new custodians of Gara Rock and look forward to evolving the property into the finest coastal hotel in the region.”
He added: “We look forward to welcoming guests to explore the South Hams’ stunning landscapes and retreat from the pace of modern life throughout the seasons.”
Originally a coastguard cottage, it was converted into a boarding house in 1909 and later became a hotel. By the 1930s, it had gained a reputation for attracting high-profile guests, including Laurence Olivier and John Betjeman.
It was later acquired by the Royal Air Force and expanded in the 1950s. More recently, the site has undergone significant refurbishment, with investment in accommodation and public spaces since 2017.
The new owners, based in Chagford, said they plan to further develop the hotel as a coastal destination.
Property agents said the hotel attracted ‘serious interest’ from a number of potential buyers, and a deal was agreed within five weeks of going to market.
Stephen Champion, Director of Hotels South West at Christie & Co, said: “The sale of Gara Rock Hotel & Spa presented a truly rare opportunity to acquire one of the most stunningly located luxury hotels in the South West.
“This, combined with the extensive recent capital expenditure on the hotel, as well as the significant prospect of growing the business further, made Gara Rock a tantalising prospect.”
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