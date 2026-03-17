A baby loss charity dedicated to supporting bereaved parents and families is expanding its services to Torbay and South Devon.
Luna’s Fund has provided support to parents in Plymouth since 2018 and extended its work into Cornwall in 2024.
The charity says the latest expansion, delivered in partnership with Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, will help families who experience stillbirth or neonatal death.
The organisation was founded by Aimee Green in memory of her daughter Luna Valentina Conroy, who was born sleeping on 29 November 2017.
Ms Green said the charity had hoped to bring its services to the area for many years.
“We are absolutely delighted to be working with the midwifery team at Torbay Hospital to bring our services to the area,” she said.
“Our mission is to ensure every family that experiences baby loss can walk alongside us during their journey, leaning on our lived experience and guidance as their feelings and emotions evolve.”
The charity offers a range of support for families after the death of a baby, including community events, peer support and specialist help for parents who become pregnant again after loss.
Services include three free private antenatal scans for parents expecting a “rainbow baby” and respite getaways designed to give grieving families space away from their usual environment.
Families can be referred through NHS midwives, with permission, or can contact the charity directly through its website.
Fay Martin, a bereavement midwife with the NHS trust, said losing a baby could affect family members in different ways and at different times.
“The loss of a baby before, during or shortly after birth is devastating,” she said. “Our new partnership will give families affected by stillbirth and neonatal death in Torbay and South Devon an opportunity to grieve together in a safe and peaceful place.”
The partnership will be officially unveiled on 26 March when the High Sheriff of Devon, Caroline Darlow, joins Ms Green and hospital midwives for a launch event.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.