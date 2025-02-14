More water quality testers are needed for Aveton Gifford swimming pool.
They will be paid for their time.
The water in the pool has to be tested three times a day every day that it is in use.
It's easy and quick to do - testing and recording the result takes about 10 minutes, and full training will be given.
Morning and afternoon testing might easily fit into someone's school drop off or collection.
They need enough people to take this on so that there is always someone to do these daily tests.
More testers are needed for the rota.
If you'd like to put you are interested contact Parish Clerk Amy Clayton