Sunshine, soundwaves and a sea of smiling faces made for a spectacular Sunday at the Meadowbrook Extravaganza as hundreds attended the family-friendly festival in Dartington on 29 June — raising an impressive £4,000 towards reopening the much-missed Dartington Swimming Pool.
The festival, organised by the Dartington Recreation Association (DRA), brought the community together in style, with live music, family fun, food stalls, wellness experiences and more, all in aid of reviving the beloved outdoor pool, closed since 2022 due to disrepair.
With the total fundraising goal still a long way off, organisers are now on the lookout for supporters, sponsors and fundraising fanatics to help them reach their target of £500,000.
“We were blown away by the turnout,” said Margaret Cushen of the DRA. “The atmosphere was absolutely electric, and we just want to say an enormous thank you to everybody who came. You’ve helped bring us one step closer to reopening our community pool.”
The festival was abuzz with memorable moments, from DJ sets to dog shows.
“It was a beautiful reminder of what our community can do when it comes together,” added Bex House, also a DRA volunteer. “We would love to speak to anybody who has fundraising experience to help us move us forward.”
Anyone who has a passion for fundraising, and feels like they may be able to support DRA with securing the funds for this community pool are encouraged to get in touch via http://meadowbrookdartington.org/
The campaign to restore the pool has already secured an £89,000 grant from South Hams District Council through Section 106 planning funds. But the ambitious plans for improvements need significantly more funding to turn the dream into a splash-tastic reality.
A local volunteer-led group have a strong track record in community development - including the transformation of Meadowbrook Park. The DRA is now planning its next fundraising events, and encourages anyone with ideas, connections or expertise to get involved.
