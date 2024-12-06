Rob Bourn from Orion Heritage and lead archaeologist on the project for the Sherford Consortium, said “Enhancing our understanding of not just Devon, but also Britain’s ancient past, the archaeological work at Sherford has always been fascinating and sometimes a once in a lifetime experience for those involved. Construction happening at Sherford is the sole reason these finds have been discovered and it is remarkable that they have laid undisturbed for so long. We are thrilled to work on these important historic investigations, and hope the findings at Sherford help to encourage residents and the wider community to take an interest in local history and feel a deeper connection to the area.”