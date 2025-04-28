Discount store chain Lidl is hoping to open new stores in Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, Totnes and Sherford.
Lidl GB has announced plans to invest half a billion pounds in its expansion, as the discounter moves forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores across the country this financial year.
As part of its continued mission to provide all communities across the country with access to affordable, high-quality food, Lidl has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining potential locations across the South West including the four South Hams locations.
Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition.
“As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.
“That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.
“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future.
“New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.
“We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”
Since establishing itself in Great Britain in 1994, Lidl GB has experienced continuous growth and today has over 35,000 employees, over 980 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.
As part of the Schwarz retail group, Lidl is one of Europe’s leading organisations in the food retail industry.
The supermarket, which has around 375,000 employees globally, currently operates over 12,350 stores and more than 225 logistics centres and warehouses in 31 countries.