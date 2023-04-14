Resident Ian Franklin spotted beer barrels stacked up outside the King William IV pub, blocking its fire exit and the pedestrian footpath running alongside the premises.
Ian, of Baltic Way, said: “I am sure that this situation, which blocks both the footpath and the fire exit to the pub, are illegal.”
No-one from the pub was available for comment.
Fire safety advice centre, Firesafe, says pubs have a duty of care to ensure emergency routes remain clear at all times. “In other words, the entire escape route up to and including the final exit from a building must remain unobstructed at all times,” its website says.