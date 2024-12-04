Batten down the hatches again as another wild weather front approaches the UK.
The Met Office has issued another weekend weather warning for the weekend.
The yellow weather warning for rain and wind across England and Wales starts at 3pm on Friday and lasts until 6am on Sunday morning.
Gusts of wind are expected to reach 40-50 miles per hour inland and could reach 60-70 miles per hour on the coast.
The Met Office has also warned of heavy rain in places with up to 70mm on higher ground.
The latest weather warning will not be welcomed by those living in parts of Teignbridge that are only just recovering from the ravages of Storm Burt two weeks ago.