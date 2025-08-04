The beloved Beach House restaurant in South Milton is set to restart trading after a fire destroyed the entire property earlier in the year.
In the early hours of Friday 9 May, a suspected electrical fire took hold and witnesses reported the building quickly becoming engulfed in flames.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue received calls to the incident shortly before 6am and tackled the blaze until 11:16am, but sadly could not save the building.
Despite the devastation, restaurant owner, Tamara Costin, was optimistic of a swift turnaround to get the business back up and running for the summer season.
Now, three months on, Beach House will reopen its doors (figuratively) on Friday 8 August and the community are thrilled to see such a vibrant business rise again from the ashes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.