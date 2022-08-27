The Environment Act that was passed last November is intended to “secure a progressive reduction in the adverse harm” caused by sewage dumps, but the Government rejected an amendment that would have placed a legal duty on water companies and the Government to demonstrate progressive reductions in discharges of untreated sewage and to “take all reasonable steps” to avoid using combined sewer overflows. The Government has said it intends to produce a plan by September this year to reduce storm overflows. This was made a legal requirement by the Environment Act 2021. Let’s hope that this happens. The recent pollution events demonstrate that Government needs to establish proper timetables and targets for companies to reduce sewage discharge as rapidly as possible.