Beautiful church hosts carol singing afternoon
By Ginny Ware | Totnes Reporter |
Sunday 20th November 2022 10:30 am
St Petrox Church, Dartmouth ( )
THE beautiful St Petrox Church in Dartmouth is hosting a Gaudete carol singing afternoon on Saturday December 10.
All are invited to drop into the picturesque church, which overlooks the mouth of the River Dart, to sing festive songs from 12pm to 2pm.
A group of musicians will lead the carol singing and mulled wine and mince pies will be served afterwards.
