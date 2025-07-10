Matt Dartmouth Town Council’s brilliant Head Gardener, had the honour of serving as the official judge at this year’s Tallest Sunflower Competition held in Coronation Park.
This much-loved annual event brings together local schools in a celebration of gardening, growth, and friendly competition.
A spokesperson said: “A huge congratulations to the talented young gardeners from St John’s, who took home the top prize!
“And a heartfelt well done to all the children who participated.
“Your sunflowers were truly a sight to behold.
“It was a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the students’ hard work.
“We’re already looking forward to seeing what they grow next year.’
