Salcombe Estuary Rowing Club (SERC) hosted their annual gig regatta on Sunday 22 June and raised £2,000 for Kingsbridge Food Bank.
Enduring a mixture of sun, cloud and blustery winds, Mill Bay in Salcombe hosted the event - which saw eight clubs from across the South West turn up for a day of racing and fun. Spectators also enjoy the usual local rivalry from neighbouring clubs at Dartmouth and Brixham.
The course was set from the Yacht Club Watch House start line, preseeding down the estuary towards Blackstone rock.
Lisa Walter, Joint Ladies Captain at SERC, said: “The south westerly winds made the row out tough, but once you were round two marks, with the wind behind us, it was very slightly easier with a determination to finish strong being the main driver.
“The finish line at Mill Bay was a welcome sight with cheering and enthusiasm from the clubs and crews on the beach. Despite the grumblings and quite a hefty number of disqualifications it was a fabulous days racing.”
Salcombe won the overall regatta on points, with five first places and three seconds achieved during the twelve races.
As well as the races, attendees enjoyed a raffle and silent auction - with all proceeds dedicated to Kingsbridge Food Bank. Many members, sponsors and outlets donated to the cause, including Salcombe Brewery and Cranches Sweet Shop, raising an impressive £2,000 in total.
“A particular highlight of the day was seeing the newly reformed junior section - racing in both the Under 14’s and Under 16 categories,” adds Lisa. “After a two year break, it is fab to see youngsters back rowing with the club with such enthusiasm.”
The day was completed with a few beers and a tasty BBQ at SERC’s HQ – the gig shed on Gould Road and the club wishes to thank all their members for the support, as well as the kind donations from all participating local businesses and sponsors.
