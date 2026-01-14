The Emergency Department at Derriford Hospital is currently very full so they are providing the following advice:
If you do not have an emergency or life-threatening condition, you may be redirected to other healthcare services.
These include NHS 111, the Urgent Treatment Centres at the Dartmoor Building and the Cumberland Centre, and the Minor Injury Units at Kingsbridge.
You may also be advised to use local pharmacies or to contact your GP.
Patients are being prioritised based on their clinical need and move patients to the right place for them as soon as possible.
If you have a very serious or life-threatening emergency, they are there for you, but otherwise, if you need urgent care, you are asked to call NHS 111 or use NHS 111 online.
Darryn Allcorn, Chief Nurse at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: “Our Emergency Department is there for life-threatening conditions and real emergencies.
“If you can use other services, such as NHS 111, pharmacy or your GP, please do so.
“If you do come to the Emergency Department and it is not an emergency or a life-threatening condition, then you may be redirected.
“It’s really important we make sure that the sickest patients are prioritised and that we keep our services flowing for those who are in greatest need. Therefore, we ask that at this time unless you are a carer or if the patient who is coming to the hospital is particularly distressed, that those who accompany patients do not to come into the Emergency Department. We need the seating spaces for patients to sit down and be comfortable.”
For further information on how you can stay well this winter, visit: https://www.plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk/stay-well/
