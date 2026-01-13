Detectives from Devon & Cornwall Police have released an e-fit of a man they wish to trace in relation to a serious sexual assault in Plymouth.
Shortly after 4am on Saturday, January 10, a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown male in the Mutley Plain area of the city.
Detectives launched an investigation as soon as the incident was reported to them, and a scene guard was put in place on Furzehill Road. It has since been removed.
The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers as enquiries continue.
The investigation is being conducted by Project Gemstone, a specialist sexual offences investigation team in Plymouth.
Detective Constable Victoria Fagan, of Project Gemstone, said: “We have covered numerous enquiries, including CCTV trawls and house-to-house enquiries, and we are now releasing this image with the hope that someone recognises the person pictured.
“The male pictured is described as a white male, 5ft 6-8ins tall, with blondish hair.
“We would ask anyone who has any information about this appeal to please come forward and contact us on 101 or via our website, quoting log 116 of 10 January.
“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
