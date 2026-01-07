The Watermark in Ivybridge are looking for a new home for their piano.
They are offering it free of charge although a donation to the Seating Fund would be much appreciated
The size is approximately 5ft x 5ft 5” (measured at its widest points) .
It is believed to believed to be a Baby Grand Wood: Possibly pear wood (not confirmed)
It was made by Hopkinson of London (makers mark present) and comes complete with matching piano stool and the moveable cradle/stand it sits on.
The new owner must arrange and carry out collection themselves.
