This Monday (January 12) there’s a chance to to help shape the inaugural Rivers & Moorland Festival happening in Ivybridge June 5-7.
If you can't make it in person, they will have an online session, running alongside the live, that will be available after the event to watch back.
This Monday’s discussion will be of particular interest to artists, teachers, community organisations, environmentalists, local venues and other people keen to help with a creative festival that aims to celebrate the towns connection to its river and Dartmoor.
There are commissions available for artists, a funded training programme for Community Producers, and free workshops for schools wanting to be involved in the opening parade!
The Rivers & Moorland Festival is part of Dartmoor National Park Authority’s Dartmoor Dynamic Landscapes - a partnership programme with an exciting vision to create more naturally resilient landscapes, to enable better understanding & to connect people more sustainably to their place. The Rivers & Moorland Festival is to celebrate & connect the people who live & work on Dartmoor, travelling across Dartmoor's towns - Ivybridge, Princetown, Okehampton - over a five-year period.
