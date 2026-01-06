The Rivers & Moorland Festival is part of Dartmoor National Park Authority’s Dartmoor Dynamic Landscapes - a partnership programme with an exciting vision to create more naturally resilient landscapes, to enable better understanding & to connect people more sustainably to their place. The Rivers & Moorland Festival is to celebrate & connect the people who live & work on Dartmoor, travelling across Dartmoor's towns - Ivybridge, Princetown, Okehampton - over a five-year period.