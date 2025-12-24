Just before the end of term Ivybridge Community College hosted its annual Awards Evening, celebrating student achievement across Endeavour, Performing Arts, Sport, and Academic Excellence at GCSE and A Level.
The evening recognised the outstanding examination successes of this year’s public qualifications.
People were treated to a series of musical performances from our talented students which beautifully complemented the celebration.
A spokesperson said: “We were delighted to hear several heartfelt and inspiring speeches that truly resonated with both students and parents.
“The motivational messages encouraged perseverance, resilience and learning from failure as essential steps on the journey to success.
“A huge congratulations to all our award recipients; you inspire us every day.”
The Spring Term starts on Tuesday January 6.
