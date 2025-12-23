Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a collision in Plympton on Saturday 13 December.
Michael Cockburn-Hilton, 23, from Plymouth, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, which happened at around 1.40pm, on Boringdon Hill, Plympton.
The family and work colleagues of Michael have paid tribute to him.
His family said: “We are devastated to share that our beloved son and brother Michael Cockburn-Hilton, has died.
“This tragedy has left our family heartbroken beyond words, and our lives will never be the same.
“At this time, we are focusing on honouring his life and supporting one another.
“We ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss."
His partner Hailey said: “I am shattered by this loss.
“No words can express how much he meant to me and how much I will l miss him.
“The world is a darker place without his light guiding me home.”
His work family said: “Michael joined Mayflower Auto Services almost five years ago, initially as a trainee vehicle technician, completing his NVQ3 with us and additionally obtaining his MOT tester licence, which he passed with flying colours.
“The number of times we’d tell Michael, we wish we could mould him. For someone so young, he was mature beyond his years, loyal, dedicated, hardworking and a fantastic mechanic/tester who would also support his colleagues and mentor apprentices.
“Whilst Michael was an integral part of the Mayflower team, he was so much more than an employee, he was a beautiful human being, our friend, our family.
“The loss we feel is enormous, a void that will never be filled and we are simply heartbroken.
“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go to Michael’s parents, sister, partner and extended family in this unimaginably difficult time.
“Michael was a credit to them all and will be forever missed beyond words."
Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 362 of 13/12/25.
Devon and Cornwall Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC], which is now conducting an investigation into the incident, due to prior police contact.