An increase in fracture and trauma injuries due to the recent icy conditions combined with cases of norovirus and flu are putting additional pressure on Derriford Hospital and local minor injury units.
Monday (January 5) saw the peak with more than 700 people attending the emergency department, urgent treatment centres and minor injuries units run by the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
The increase in attendances at the emergency department has meant more ambulances are being held outside because of a lack of capacity within the department.
Michael Whitcombe, deputy chief operating officer at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: “Our teams throughout the hospital are working tirelessly to maintain patient flow and to reduce delays for both patients and ambulances where they can.
“The recent cold weather has resulted in us seeing more fractures and trauma injuries, however our most unwell patients are ill with norovirus or flu.
“We would encourage people to take up their flu vaccinations and take necessary precautions to stay well and access healthcare as early as possible for long term health conditions.”
He said the urgent treatment centres in the Dartmoor Building at Derriford and at the Cumberland Centre in Devonport and minor injury units at Kingsbridge and Tavistock remained available for anyone who required urgent treatment but was not in a life threatening condition.
“We thank and ask for the public’s continued support to keep our emergency department free for those who need it most,” he said.
