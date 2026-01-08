The RSPCA is urging animal owners to follow advice to keep pets, livestock and wildlife safe as the Met Office warns Storm Goretti is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain and the possibility of snow across the area later today (Thursday Jan 8).
A yellow warning for snow for parts of England and Wales has also been issued. Snow accumulations of 5-10cm (2 to 4in) are possible, with as much as 20cm (8in) possible over higher ground in Wales. Warnings are likely to be updated as the detail becomes more certain.
Wind will also be a hazard, with a yellow warning for wind issued for the southwest of the UK where gusts of 50-60mph, possibly 70mph around exposed coasts, are possible on Thursday evening.
Animal owners are advised to keep an eye on local forecasts and check for warnings, and the animal charity is also calling on people to take immediate action to ensure the welfare of animals - as snow, ice and strong winds take a toll on the natural habitats of wild fowl and other wildlife
The plea comes as RSPCA officers remain on the frontline helping animals experiencing the worst cruelty and neglect amid difficult weather conditions. The charity’s Big Give Back to Animals is raising awareness of the plight many animals face at this time of year.
RSPCA pet expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “We’ve already had some bouts of really chilly weather lately, and with more on the way this week, it’s really important we continue to keep our pets and animals safe and comfortable.
“From remembering to wash road salt from paws after a walk, to breaking up the ice in bird baths, we have lots of helpful advice and tips available for people to make sure their pets and local wildlife are kept safe, and we’d urge animal lovers to help us by spreading these potentially lifesaving messages.”
But Sam says the storm is not just about preventing dangers for animals - but taking additional steps in the home to help pets feel as comfortable as possible.
She added: “Difficult weather brings additional challenges for animals - but is also a chance for us to take additional measures in the home to keep our pets comfortable, happy and entertained, especially where they have to spend more time indoors. From creating dens, to introducing new games, and offering additional enrichment, now is a great time to ensure your pet has what they need with stormy conditions on the way."
RSPCA tips for pet owners during Storm Goretti:
- Take care when walking dogs in bitter temperatures - cold, wet conditions can cause pets to become chilled, making them more vulnerable to illnesses like frostbite, hypothermia, or respiratory infections.
- Pets with short coats or those not accustomed to the cold are especially at risk. By ensuring they stay dry and warm with proper shelter, clothing, or indoor warmth, we help protect them from these dangers and ensure they stay healthy, comfortable, and happy during the colder months.
- Poor visibility during dark morning and late afternoon walks can put you and your pet at risk of road accidents. Invest in a reflective vest or coat, or LED gear, to keep you both seen and safe.
- When you’re out on your walk, look out for antifreeze and rock salt on the ground, as these can be fatal to both dogs and cats. They may lick the substances off their paws or fur, so thoroughly wipe their feet, legs and tummy after a walk or time outside during cold weather, when there may be grit on the ground.
- Bring small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs inside to a more sheltered area, like a shed or garage, to protect them from the elements, while ensuring they have space to exercise.
- Leave some extra food out for hungry birds and offer clean, fresh water in bird baths if they have frozen over
- Provide horses, hens, goats and other livestock with extra forage and be sure to break up any ice that could be blocking their water supply.
- For outdoor fish, freezing is a serious concern. In ponds, ensure that the water doesn’t freeze completely by adding a floating pond heater or using a de-icer to keep an opening in the ice. This will allow the exchange of gases and prevent the water from becoming stagnant.
- For indoor tanks, check for drafts or temperature fluctuations in the room that might affect the water temperature. Keep tanks away from windows, doors, or radiators to maintain a stable environment.
Enrichment ideas to keep pets busy indoors during Storm Goretti:
- Create a cosy ‘den’ environment for you and your pet to stay warm and snug, by pulling the curtains, gathering all your fluffy blankets and making a comfortable place for you both to spend the evening.
- If it’s safe to pop out to the shop, look out for a new game for your pet, such as a puzzle-toys for cats or snuffle mats and games to keep dogs entertained.
- Alternatively, you can play scent games with your pet by hiding their favourite treat under plastic cups turned upside down, and encouraging them to sniff and find them.
- You could also hide treats in the centre of a rolled-up towel and encourage your pets to unravel the fabric to find the reward.
- Providing cats with indoor enrichment – interactive toys, DIY puzzle feeders and vertical spaces like cat trees, for example – will help keep them entertained, active and happy. And you, too!
- Create a rabbit treat toy - place a small piece of carrot or any rabbit treat in the middle of a cardboard tube and then stuff it with hay from each end. Leave your bunny to nibble the hay or tube to get to the special treat inside. To turn it into a cracker you could wrap it in brown paper and twist the ends.
- Encourage guinea pig to forage making them a fresh vegetable treat
- For horses stabled during the day out of the heat, try making them our horse and pony boredom buster treat
- Keep pet chickens busy by hanging up a homemade vegetable garland for chickens
In the event of an emergency or flooding:
- Ensure you can be contacted in an emergency - if you have horses or livestock in field attach your contact details to gates so you can be contacted;
- Bring small animals inside and move food, bedding etc somewhere dry.
- Put important documents in sealed bag along with photo of pet in case they get lost and ensure microchip details are up-to-date and registered;
- Ensure livestock and horses have plenty of feed and water supplies, and adequate shelter
- In the event of flooding, if you have to leave your animals behind, leave them inside an upstairs room with plenty of food and water. Leave notices on the outside doors to say there are animals inside and contact us or your local Flood Warden immediately to arrange rescue.
If the worst does happen and if flooding does leave animals in danger, members of the public should be careful not to take risks with their own safety by attempting animal rescues.
It is best to leave that to the experts. The RSPCA’s trained officers are equipped to deal with flood-stricken animals and work as part of Defra’s National Flood Response to help rescue stranded animals.
Sam added: “Don’t put your own life or another’s life in danger to attempt an animal rescue and instead call us and other response agencies for help in an emergency.”
Residents can stay informed by calling Floodline on 0845 988 1188 for information and flood warnings 24 hours a day, or visit www.environment-agency.gov.uk/flood
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.