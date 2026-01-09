Devon County Council are planning emergency culvert investigations works at the bottom of Fore Street in Kingsbridge.
It will be carried out between Monday January 19 and Friday February 6.
The highway needs maintenance and these essential excavations and investigations will check the culvert which is beneath the road at the bottom of Fore Street and carry out repairs if needed.
There will be two local diversion routes in place: For light vehicles the diversion will be via Plymouth Road, the A379 Cookworthy Road, Lower Union Road and Mill Street.
The one way system in Prince of Wales Road and Mill Street will be reversed during the works to allow smaller vehicles to access Fore Street.
For HGVs the diversion will be via Plymouth Road, Duncombe Road, Church Street, The A35 Ilbert Road and Cookworthy Road.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.