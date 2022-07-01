Bees, bees and more bees at Devon County Show

BEEKEEPERS from across the county showed up en masses at this years Devon County Show.

Devon Beekeepers’ Association proved a popular port of call for many who passed through the entry gates of the beloved agricultural show.

Inside the organisations marque there were ‘Bee Features’, observation hives enabling attendees to see the bees within a hive situation as well as comb which shows how bees live in the wild - there was also an assortment of honey-based products on offer.

( Ethan Heppell / MDA ) ( Ethan Heppell / MDA )

Devon Beekeepers’ Association president, Tony Lindsell, said: ‘The association was set up to promote bee keeping and train bee keepers but also to educate the general public about the benefits of bees to the environment.

‘For as long as I can remember we have been at the Devon County Show, we have a long history of supporting the show and equally they support us.’

Founded in 1875, Devon Beekeepers’ Association is organised into 11 branches: East Devon, Exeter, Holsworthy, Newton Abbot, North Devon, Okehampton, Plymouth, Tavistock, Tiverton, Torbay, Totnes & Kingsbridge.

All branches hold apiary meetings at which practical bee-keeping skills are demonstrated and discussed.