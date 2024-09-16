Beesands resident Steph Dean had been raising concerns about the amount of rubbish dumped at a local beauty spot.
The North Car Park is on the village green close to the sea and, despite weekly collections, soon fills to overflowing with rubbish.
Steph says: “I’ve seen rats, seagulls and even a couple of badgers snooping around.”
“There is contaminated rubbish that belongs to householders and members of the public.
“It has got out of hand and become a health hazard.”
Steph repeatedly contacted South Hams District Council over the past two years but nothing happened.
She added: “It has been raised on a regular basis at the village green committee meetings.
“I recently approached Environmental Health who are sending me a paper diary to keep but I have not yet received anything.”
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson, Executive Member for Waste, said: “The waste that had built up at North Car Park, Beesands, has now been cleared.
“It has been agreed through planning conditions that the rear of the car park can be used as a place for waste from the building works taking place at neighbouring Beesands Cellars to be temporarily placed before removal.
“We are in close contact with the contractor to ensure any waste placed here temporarily is removed in a swift and timely manner.
“Our officers regularly attend the car park to empty the bins on site. “
Since the visit from the SHDC Steph said: ‘Your intervention worked in getting the rubbish cleared but since then the rubbish has returned with a large black tub of glass bottles, drinks cans, plastic, dirty food containers, a spent barbecue, a yellow gas bottle, wooden pallets, a door mat and general rubbish.”
Steph continued: “:A pick up truck has been parked for a long time time next to where the bags of building rubble were stacked and parking isn’t allowed overnight.
“The council applied a ‘Fly tipping. This is being investigated’ notice next to the rubble bags pile
A brown bin has also been added.
“I would like to see smaller rubbish collection vehicles used.”
You can report a fly-tip online on our website at www.southhams.gov.uk/report-it”