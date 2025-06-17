Critically acclaimed Devon author, Lesley Pearse, will partake in a meet-and-greet at Ivybridge Bookshop in July.
Lesley has written over 30 books, translated into multiple languages and sold over 10-million books worldwide.
The event launches her new book, The Girl with the Suitcase - a novel based in 1941 about a young girl who is handed the glamorous suitcase of someone else and, naively perhaps, thinks to herself “what could go wrong?”.
Previous titles include Rosie, Belle, Trust Me, and Never Look Back which have been UK and international bestsellers.
This meet-the-author event will be held on Thursday 3 July at 11am, and is free to attend.
