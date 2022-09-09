Bigbury pays tribute to Her Majesty with message in the sand
Drone Image of the Message captured by Mike Wynne-Powell (Mike Wynne-Powell )
Bigbury residents paid a special tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II today.
This afternoon Bigbury on Sea residents and visitors gathered on the coastguard lookout, which overlooks the causeway to Burgh Island.
Tributes paid to Her Majesty - John in his tractor (Bigbury Net Zero )
Resident and Farmer John Tucker took his tractor onto the sand at low tide and carved out the heartfelt message from the community, which read 'Her Majesty RIP'
The storm clouds cleared just long enough for local drone pilot Mike Wynee Powell, to take a drone above the congregations to record the moment for prosperity.
Flags on the island were flown at half mast, and throughout the Parish Prayers will be offered at St Lawrence Church on Sunday, and a memorial service will take place the following Sunday.
Tributes paid to Her Majesty (Bigbury Net Zero )
Drone Pilot Mike Wynne Powell (Bigbury Net Zero )
Comments