Assistant Chief Constable Jim Colwell has been suspended on a salary of £196,839, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has confirmed.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating allegations that ACC Colwell used a work mobile phone to exchange messages of a personal nature.
The IOPC is also looking at his alleged conduct concerning a force disciplinary matter.
ACC Colwell was promoted into the top job after the suspension of Chief Constable Will Kerr in 2023.
His suspension, on matters unrelated to that of Chief Constable Kerr, leaves the taxpayer to fund two six-figure salaries for the leading role.
Temporary Chief Constable David Thorne is now leading the force.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said yesterday: “Sadly it has been my duty to suspend ACC Jim Colwell and refer this matter to the IOPC. Suspension is a neutral act to enable an independent and thorough investigation to take place. It has no bearing on any indication that the allegations will be upheld and should not be seen as such.
“ACC Colwell has seven days to make representations to me relating to his suspension. As required for any suspension of a senior officer, I have this morning informed the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel of my decision and fully understand that there may be concerns within the force, in our communities and with our partners in relation to this suspension. I share those concerns and resolving leadership issues in the force remains my most pressing priority.”
The IOPC said: “Following a referral from the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner on Monday, November 25, we have started an independent investigation into the conduct of Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell.
“On Wednesday he was served a notice telling him he is being investigated for potential gross misconduct in respect of his use of a work issue mobile phone to exchange messages of a personal nature without a policing purpose.
“The notice also relates to his alleged conduct concerning a force disciplinary matter.
“Our investigation is in its very early stages. The serving of such a notice advises an officer their conduct is subject to investigation and does not necessarily mean that any proceedings will follow.”
The IOPC investigation into Chief Constable Will Kerr was halted in January this year when the enquiry was passed to the Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland.
He is accused of historic sexual offences during his time as an officer with the Northern Ireland service.
He has been suspended on the full chief constable’s salary of almost £200,000 since July 2023.
This puts the salary bill for the two suspended officers at nearly £400,000.
Speaking to the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel on Friday (November 22), Commissioner Hernandez said the case had moved on some months ago from the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland (PONI) to the Public Prosecution Service but a decision on whether Mr Kerr was being charged has still not been made.
“I am very saddened with the time it has taken to do this process, it is disappointing,” she said.