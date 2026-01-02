On New Year’s Eve at 9.45pm Londis garage in Yealmpton was broken into.
A white/silver vehicle with near side light out pulled up from the Plymouth direction.
One man smashed the main shop door with a small axe while another person was in the car.
The man who entered was only in the store a matter of minutes but stole alcohol, vapes and managed to open the cigarette cabinet and steal cigarettes.
The vehicle headed off back towards Plymouth after doing a u-turn in Elm Tree Park.
The car drove off without lights on.
If anyone may have seen or followed this vehicle and has dashcam please call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 and quote crime ref 50250332026 or email [email protected]
Comments
