A festive Christmas concert has raised more than £700 for a baby loss charity chosen by Devon and Cornwall Police’s Chief Constable.
The event took place at Plymouth Methodist Central Hall on Wednesday, December 17, bringing together performers, families and community leaders in support of Luna’s Fund.
During the daytime concert, more than 400 primary school children performed to an audience of parents and teachers. Pupils also had the chance to meet members of their local policing team, police cadets and Bravo the dog.
An evening concert followed, attended by guests including the Mayor of Plymouth, the High Sheriff and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant. Entertainment was provided by Italia Conti, The Legacy Choir and Plymouth Youth Music Service.
Luna’s Fund chief executive and mum of Luna, Aimee Green, delivered a speech thanking guests and performers for helping to raise funds for the charity.
Luna’s Fund supports families affected by baby loss and pregnancy after loss, offering both practical and emotional help to bereaved and expectant parents. It is the Chief Constable’s Foundation charity for 2025.
Plymouth Commander Chief Superintendent Matt Longman said: “Devon and Cornwall Police are incredibly grateful for the outstanding support and generosity.
“Monies raised for Luna’s Fund will make a meaningful difference to grieving families, and we are proud to support a charity that provides vital help to families at a time of need.
“I would like to thank everyone involved. We were treated to some outstanding performances and it was wonderful to see the community come together at Christmas to make a collective difference.”
Organisers also thanked attendees, performers, and volunteers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.