Kingsbridge local Ruth Brooking memorably marked her birthday, organising a special concert in aid of Salcombe RNLI at West Alvington Village Hall. The “All Hands on Deck” sea shanty group performed for friends and family, raising a total of £285.
Twenty guests travelled from as far afield as Exmouth, and Ruth’s Godson joined from Seaton, contributing £166 on the night. A further £119 was collected from 10 invited guests who were unable to attend. In addition, a friend covered the £30 hall hire, and another donated a bottle of wine as a gift for the performers.
Attendees joined in with the singing, enjoying the lively atmosphere. The shanty “South Australia” was dedicated to Ruth’s uncle and aunt in Australia, who were with the group in spirit. The Sweet Ladies of Plymouth was performed and dedicated to Ruth’s sister-in-law, niece and her three young daughters living in the city.
Philip Ward, head of fundraising for Salcombe RNLI, spoke about the charity’s work, which attendees described as “very moving.” He highlighted that descendants of people whose lives have been saved by the RNLI in the UK now number up to six million.
Ruth encouraged a playful dress code for the evening, noting on the invitations: “Pirate dress and prosthetic limb optional!” Best dressed pirates were John and Jackie Walster, with John taking the spotlight as a special guest sporting a prosthetic arm.
The event brought together fun, music and community spirit, with a memorable singalong to the shanty lines:
“Wrap me up in me oilskins and jumper; no more on the docks I’ll be seen. Just tell me ol’ shipmates I’m taking a trip mates, and I’ll see you someday in Fiddler’s Green!”
Salcombe RNLI offers tours of Baltic Exchange 111 on Wednesdays from 10–11am. For bookings, call 01548 844386.
