Back at Nick’s returned for a second year to Dart Music Festival 2025, playing at The Flavel Art Centre.
From gritty rock ‘n’ roll riffs to sultry jazz-infused standards, Back at Nick’s prove they’re more than a cover band - they're a seasoned ensemble that knows how to own a stage without all the bells and whistles (figuratively speaking).
Their raucous, swagger-filled renditions pays homage to the original artists with punchy guitar licks and a blues-soaked vocal growl that electrified the crowd. In a tonal pivot that showcased their range, the band could slip effortlessly from a rockabilly blues into a smoky, lounge-like cover, complete with expressive vocals and a smooth jazzy twists that felt straight out of a New Orleans speakeasy.
Reflecting on the performance ukulele player and vocalist Ian Wederell says: “It's been a lovely atmosphere, lovely weather, full house, so it’s been really nice - we’ve, really enjoyed it.”
“It was really good. But I'm a perfectionist so I always think we could have done better.” adds Nick Ephgrave, lead guitarist and band founder. They do say a true artist is never satisfied...
As well as covers, Back at Nick’s launched a brand-new CD titled Since I’ve been loving you, compiled with originals - showing off the gravelly and soulful sound the band has to offer.
“We don't expect to become millionaires out of it. But we do it for fun - and have a lot of fun. We started writing some stuff and we really enjoy it, getting to do gigs like this is just the icing on the cake really.”
Whether they’re channeling rock, blues, or jazz, Back at Nick’s bring charisma, chemistry, and an infectious sense of fun. Their set at Dart Music Fest wasn’t just a performance - it was a party with soul.
Back at Nick’s will next be playing Sidmouth Jazz and Blues Festival on 24 May, Exeter Quayside on 8 June, Kingskerswell on 21 June and Sober Space Festival in Exeter on 28th June.