Local business, Edward’s Fudge Kitchen, has doubled its presence in Dartmouth with a new addition on Duke Street - just in time for the summer rush.
Since opening the doors, the team has barely paused for breath - diving straight into a packed events calendar that included Dart Music Festival and Devon County Show. A hectic, high-energy start, but one that is already proving to be a sweet success.
The team are thrilled to have the new space ready for summer. “It’s been full-on, but we’re so excited to finally welcome people in,” said Stan Whelan.
Known for its handcrafted, small-batch fudge, the business has become a local favourite, and the new shop is already drawing in crowds.
Edward’s Fudge Kitchen now has two Dartmouth shops and one in Brixham, alongside an online store.