The 2026 HeArTs exhibition is underway at Torbay Hospital with exciting new work by British designer Lucy Turner.
Lucy uses the traditional art of marquetry, a form of decorative art where she places pieces of coloured Formica laminate to a surface to form intricate patterns, pictures, or designs onto panels and objects to create vibrant furniture and interiors.
For more than 20 years’ Lucy has received national critical acclaim for her designs and the high quality and longevity of her craftsmanship.
After studying 3D design at the University of Plymouth, Lucy taught herself the art of marquetry and the skills and techniques to bring her work to life.
Until April 18, her bold circular designs are on display in the HeArTs Gallery on level 4 at Torbay Hospital, behind the main entrance.
Lucy says: “I have always made things which are inspired by my surroundings. I believe inspiration is everywhere. It can take many forms and hit me in a flash; there is no formal process.
“Work is my passion and I strive to perfect what I do. I love every minute of it.”
The HeArTs exhibitions aspire to support a continuously curated programme of arts projects and events that will stimulate discussion, foster reflection, promote wellbeing, enhance recovery and support those living with long-term conditions.
Artist in residence Helen Snell said: “Lucy’s work is joyful, elegant and uplifting, and is a perfect fit for the HeArts gallery space.
“The hints of pop art and mid-century design in her repeating motifs clearly lend themselves to a range of interior settings and it is especially exciting to see them within a hospital environment.”
The exhibition is free to view with 40 per cent of all sales of work going directly to the HeArTs Charitable Fund to benefit patients and staff at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
You can see more of Lucy’s work at www.lucyturnermodernmarquetry.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.