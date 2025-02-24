Volunteers braved strong winds and heavy rain last week to create a lasting legacy for future generations.
80 dedicated members of the community gathered at the Bowden Pillars on the outskirts of Totnes for the first public tree-planting event, which took place on Friday, February 21.
Organised by Devon Wildlife Trust this initiative marks the beginning of a visionary project to create an Atlantic Rainforest in South Devon.
A spokesperson for the group said:" The wild weather did little to dampen spirits as people of all ages dug into the muddy ground with determination and enthusiasm. Laughter and teamwork filled the air as over 800 native trees were planted, laying the foundation for what will become a thriving temperate rainforest in the years to come."
The site, spanning 30 hectares (75 acres) of which used to be sheep-grazed fields will soon be home to species such as sessile oak, birch, rowan, holly, alder, willow, and hazel. Eventually, this landscape will have 70% tree cover, with the rest becoming open glades, woodland pathways and wildflower-rich meadows.
The first tree was planted by Phoenix, age 5 who lives locally with the help of Nick Bruce-White, CEO, of Devon Wildlife Trust. A rainforest takes about a century to fully mature, making this event a true investment in the future. Once established, it is hoped that this site will become a haven for wildlife, including stoats, pine martens, and rare bird species such as wood warblers, redstarts, and pied flycatchers. The unique conditions that an Atlantic Rainforest creates will also support an array of mosses, liverworts, lichens, and fungi, including the globally rare hazel gloves fungus."
Nick Bruce-White, CEO of Devon Wildlife Trust said: “This event was a testament to the power of community and the passionate support for our vision for Bowden Pillars. Seeing so many people come together, undeterred by wild weather, to plant trees for future generations was truly inspiring.”