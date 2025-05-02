Following the success of last year’s charity event, Woodlands Family Theme Park is delighted to announce the hugely popular day will return on Monday 21 July 2025.
Once again, 100% of ticket sales will be donated to the charity Children with Cancer UK. Last year’s event saw the theme park raise £19,053.90 for the charity which funds life-saving childhood cancer research and offers support for families with children undergoing treatment.
Attendees of the Woodlands charity event can expect an action-packed family day out with 10 play-zones to explore including rides, attractions, animals and indoor soft play, at the theme park in Dartmouth, Devon.
Tickets are exclusively available to book now on the Woodlands Adventure website and must be secured before midnight on Sunday 20 July 2025. Tickets will not be available at the gate and annual passes will not be valid for this event.
To help open the event up to as many people as possible, tickets will be offered at a reduced rate of £12.50 for adults and children or £10 for senior citizens and guests with disabilities, meaning families can grab a bargain whilst supporting a fantastic cause.
Children with Cancer UK, founded in 1988, is the leading childhood cancer charity in the UK. Since inception the charity has raised over £300 million, used to fund research identifying cancer in children, develop kinder cancer treatments, support families and raise awareness.
For every £1 the charity spends, 85p goes exclusively to fighting childhood cancer. Whilst the remaining 15p is put back into fundraising efforts.
The Woodlands Family Theme Park team is proud to be supporting such an important cause and looks forward to welcoming guests for an unforgettable day where fun meets fundraising.