Pupils from Dartmouth Academy, have been praised for their professionalism and teamwork after taking part in the Devon Local Final of the Springboard Cookery Competition this term.
The event, organised by The Springboard Charity, brought together young culinary talent from across the region. Dartmouth Academy competitors impressed organisers with their calm approach, efficiency in the kitchen and high standard of cookery throughout the challenge.
Rebecca Slade, Programme Delivery Manager at Springboard, shared her appreciation following the event. She said the students were a real credit to the school and noted how professionally they conducted themselves during the competition.
Mikey Passmore, who accompanied the students, expressed his pride in their performance and confirmed that the school will be presenting a personalised certificate to participants.
The Springboard Charity works across the UK to support young people into careers in hospitality, leisure and tourism, offering events and opportunities designed to build confidence and employability skills.
Mikey Passmore, Head of Science at Dartmouth Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the pupils for the way they represented Dartmouth Academy. Their hard work, confidence and maturity stood out on the day. We are grateful to Springboard for hosting such an inspiring event and we look forward to entering again next year.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West said: “Seeing our pupils thrive in such a high pressure environment is inspiring. Opportunities like this help them grow in confidence and discover new passions. We are proud of their achievements and delighted to see Dartmouth Academy represented so strongly in this regional competition.”
Dartmouth Academy is rated Good by Ofsted for Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision.
