Four Year 12 students at Kingsbridge Community College accompanied Mr Hart to the UKMT Senior Maths Team Challenge taking place at Blundell’s School in Tiverton.
Zakiyyah, Oskar, Lauren and Harry faced some difficult competition, and were up against 19 other teams from schools and colleges across the South West.
The Team Challenge consisted of 3 40-minute rounds, where the students had to work together to solve a number of problems designed to test the most skilled mathematicians.
The rounds included a cross-number where the team weren’t allowed to communicate with each other apart from writing their answers in the puzzle, and a relay-round which was against the clock with bonus points for finishing quickly.
Students in Year 8 and 9 will have the opportunity to represent KCC in February at the next team challenge.
