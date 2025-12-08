Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden marked Small Business Saturday 2025 by visiting the winners from her Support Local competition.
Launched last month, the South Devon MP asked her followers on social media to nominate the greenest, friendliest, and most creative businesses within her constituency. The winners were:
· A Kick Up The Arts as the most creative small business
· The Cove Discovery Project as the greenest small business
· Dutch Quality Flowers as the friendliest small business
In the lead up to Small Business Saturday, Caroline visited each winner to congratulate them on their award and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing small businesses in today’s economy.
Small Business Saturday was set up to celebrate the UK’s 5.45 million small businesses and encourages the nation to show their support, particularly by spending and shopping small.
This year, considering the wider economic situation, the event has taken on a greater resonance.
Labour’s tax policies, particularly around employers’ national insurance, has pushed many small businesses to the brink, with the Federation of Small Businesses warning almost one in three small firms expect to downsize, sell, or shut down in the next 12 months.
Voaden said: “The response to my Support Local competition was amazing. I loved seeing everyone nominating the small businesses that contribute so much to their local communities. I wish I could have given an award to everyone, but having visited the winners I can absolutely see why they came out on top.
“The Liberal Democrats have been crystal clear with the Government about the difficult circumstances many small businesses are operating in today and what they can do to help them. Before the Budget, we proposed a 5% cut on VAT for hospitality businesses, which the Chancellor ignored.
“We also called for reform of business rates. Instead, Labour tinkered around the edges. For a party committed to growth, they appear to lack the appetite for the large-scale reforms needed. More ambition is sorely needed.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.