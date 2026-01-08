Entries are sought from the South Hams for the National Women in Agriculture Awards 2026.
Now in its third year, these awards are back to honour the trailblazing, innovating, and leading women working across the UK's agri-sectors.
With 12 trophies being awarded, this initiative shines a spotlight on female achievement and aims to build a stronger and wider network of individuals and businesses within a traditionally male-dominated sector.
It’s free to enter and the winners will be announced at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London on Tuesday May 5.
Entries are now open and close on Friday January 30.
The categories are: Agricultural Adviser of the Year, Agricultural Ambassador of the Year, Business of the Year, Farming Woman of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Agicutural Influencer of the Year, Agricultural Machinery Engineer of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Supply Chain Woman of the Year, Sustainability Champion of the Year and Training a nd Education Woman of the Year.
Submit your entry via the National Women in Agriculture Awards' online system.
You will need to register for an account via the awards website and then head to the categories page to select the awards you wish to enter.
You may enter more than one category.
All submitted entries will appear under Nominations.
There are two ways to make a nomination for an award.
Which one you choose will depend on how much of the entry form and questions you are able to answer on their behalf.
All entries must be submitted online, with the entry forms fully completed.
If you would like to nominate someone but cannot complete the full entry form on their behalf, please fill in the nomination form and they will contact the nominee to enter and complete their entry form.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.