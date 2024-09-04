Brent Island is celebrating thirty years of public ownership with a Fun Day for all on the Island on Saturday September 21.
Brent Island is a three acre area of meadow and woodland surrounded by the River Avon in South Brent.
Residents raised more than £25,000 in three months in 1994 to buy the land for the community.
It is managed by Brent Island Trust for the protection of wildlife and for local people to enjoy.
The event is being supported by many local organisations, charities and businesses, including a large number of local environmental and wildlife groups.
These include Avon Valley Project, Devon Wildlife Trust, Avon River Champions, Sustainable South Brent, Moor Trees, Brent Birders as well as local Moth, Butterflies and Bat groups.
There’ll also be light refreshments and toilets will be provided.
The Brent Island Trust will put on a display from their archives, and there’ll be plenty of activities to entertain all ages, including face painting, games and children’s arts and crafts.
The Fun Day runs from 11am to 4pm on Brent Island, which is down Millswood Lane behind the Parish Church.
Graham Royle, Chair of the Brent Island Trust said “The Fun Day will hopefully be a wonderful way to mark the thirty years since the community came together to buy The Island.
It is now a much loved village amenity, and we manage the land for the benefit both of people and wildlife.
This occasion is the ideal opportunity to find out more about the work of the Island Trust, and how it fits in with nature conservation across the region.
There should be something for everyone to enjoy, including a chance to look back and recognise familiar faces from the Opening of Brent Island in June 1994.”
For further information please contact Graham Royle, Chair, on 01364 72803
or Guy Pannell, Trustee, on 01364 72275, mob: 07870 829292
The postcode is TQ10 9AQ and What3Words address is beaks.laugh.ejects
Dogs are welcome but keep them under control and clear up afterwards.
There is limited parking by the church but there is a free public car park on Station Yard.