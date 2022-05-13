Bridge work in Ivybridge

Works are to take place next week to remove the two bridges at Glanvilles Mill Shopping Centre in Ivybridge.

On Tuesday, May 17, the old north bridge will be removed and will be replaced with a new one the following day, while the south bridge will be taken away on Wednesday, May 18.

Part of the car park at Leonards Road, which is owned by the local authority, will be cordoned off from Monday, May 16, to accommodate the contractor’s compound. It should fully re-open by May 20.

The private service road forming part of the shopping centre will be closed from 6pm on Tuesday, May 17, until 9pm Wednesday, May 18, to accommodate a crane and crane-lifting equipment.

For health and safety reasons, the following stores will be closed on Wednesday until 2pm while the crane is in use: The Post Office; Ivybridge Brewing; Chiropractors; Your Home Let; Barnardo’s; Maitland’s solicitors; Roper James solicitors; Nature’s Larder; Warren’s Bakery; Connells; Oggy Oggy; and Shopaholic.