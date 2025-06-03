The home of Royal Navy Officer training, Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) will be throwing open its doors to the public on Saturday July 26, offering an opportunity to explore one of the most historic and prestigious military training establishments in the world.
This year’s Open Day carries special significance as BRNC marks its 120th Anniversary, celebrating over a century of tradition, service, and the shaping of future Royal Navy leaders.
Since its official opening in 1905, the College has been at the heart of Royal Navy training.
Visitors to the open day will enjoy a full programme of events and displays, including the Royal Marine Band, dynamic military demonstrations, historic tours and interactive exhibits that showcase the training undertaken by todays Officer Cadets.
The day will feature a lively selection of local food and drink vendors and entertainment for children to ensure a family friendly experience for all.
The Captain Britannia Royal Naval College Andy Bray commented, “This is a special year for Britannia Royal Naval College as we celebrate 120 years of proud history and service.
Our Open Day is a chance for the public to connect with that legacy, see behind the scenes and meet the people who are shaping the future of the Royal Navy.”
The base is responsible for providing comprehensive training programmes at the Britannia Royal Naval College.
It plays a vital role in defence by providing Initial Officer Training and ongoing leadership development.
The college also supports Defence Diplomacy efforts by training international officers.
Its overarching goal is to produce courageous leaders with the determination to succeed in combat, enduring leadership training, and support to Defence Diplomacy outputs through the training of International officers.
For tickets and admission details, timings, and further programme information visit eventbrite.com Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC Open day July 26).
