Caroline Voaden MP said: “I hope the government spends “Back British Farming Day” reflecting on the harm they’ve inflicted upon the industry in the past year. From unfair taxes to slashing Defra support, ministers are making it harder for farms to survive. Nearly half of South Devon farmers face a £300k inheritance bill, thanks to this government’s family farm tax. In an industry where money is often tight, how can the government expect family farms as we know them to survive? After years of neglect from the Conservatives, our farmers deserve better. I am committed to standing up for them.”