The organisation now facilitates several drop-ins across South Devon, which provide a safe space for abuse survivors to chat over a cup of tea. It also offers in-person courses. These include a four-week trauma stabilisation course called ‘Rise and Rewire’, an eleven-week programme to enable women to be empowered and move forward after domestic abuse and a six week ‘Reclaim You’ sexual abuse recovery course. Rising Phoenix also provides online courses for free.