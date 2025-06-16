Plymouth Hoe will once again come alive with colour and excitement this summer as it hosts the British Firework Championships on Wednesday, 13 and Thursday, 14 August 2025.
Sponsored by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading port operator, this year’s event promises to be even more spectacular, as six previous winners return to compete for the title of ‘Champion of Champions’.
The Young People’s Choice Award will also return for its third consecutive year, sponsored by Plymouth Citybus, giving care-experienced young people a chance to cast their vote for their favourite display, helping foster engagement and excitement across all age groups.
Ashley Curnow, Divisional Port Manager for Wales and the Southwest at ABP, the owners and operators of Millbay Docks, said: “We are proud to support the British Firework Championships as lead sponsor for the second consecutive year, with this landmark ‘Champion of Champions’ edition.
“As proud member of the Plymouth community, ABP is delighted to help bring this spectacular celebration to life on the Hoe and to help showcase what Britain’s Ocean City has to offer.”
The British Firework Championships will feature three stunning 10-minute displays each evening, beginning at 9:30 pm, delivered by some of the most respected pyrotechnic companies in the UK. *
Richard Stevens MBE, Managing Director at Plymouth Citybus, said, ‘Plymouth Citybus are proud to once again sponsor the Young People’s Choice Awards at this year’s British Firework Championships. The firework championships is a highlight of the year for us, and the fact that we are helping to support young people across the city makes it even more special.
“Starting at 2pm each day, visitors can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, with a wide variety of fairground rides providing family fun well before the fireworks begin. The entertainment continues throughout the evening, with live music and performances taking place on the main stage from 5pm.
Street entertainers, including fire performers and stilt walkers, will also delight the crowds with walkabout shows, adding to the carnival feel. Food and drink vendors will offer a delicious selection to suit all tastes, ensuring visitors can make the most of the festivities throughout the day and into the night.
Sally Haydon, Cabinet Member for Events at Plymouth City Council commented: “We are really grateful for the support ABP Ports are providing for this event in their role as lead sponsor of the British Firework Championships, and we are very much looking forward to the crowning of a ‘Champion of Champions’ on Plymouth Hoe this summer as part of what is sure to be a wonderful opportunity to enjoy some spectacular fireworks with friends and family alike.
With two evenings of show-stopping fireworks, top-tier entertainment, and family-friendly fun, this year’s British Firework Championships is set to be a real summer highlight not just for Britain’s Ocean City, but for the whole of the South West.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.