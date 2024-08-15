Brixham College located on Higher Ranscombe Road and part of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, is celebrating its students’ achievements today.
This year, students at the College have excelled with the pass rate for A Levels increasing from last year and students achieving over and above expectations. The College is delighted for its students who have been studying hard over the last two years.
Particularly pleasing was the performance of Brixham students in Sociology, Psychology, History, English Literature and Health and Social Care where the majority of students achieved the higher grades of A* to C.
The College is proud of all students’ achievements, including some standout results. These include:
Sienna Pateman, who achieved an A in Sociology, a Distinction in Applied Science and a B in Psychology is going on to Cardiff University to study Psychology.
Alisha Distin, who achieved an A in History, a B in Physiology, and a D in Biology is going on to study Psychology with Clinical and Health Psychology at the University of Bangor.
Chloe Honey, who achieved a B in Art and Design, a B in Physiology, and a C in Biology is going on to study Psychology at the University of the West of England, Bristol.
Isobel Bowden, who achieved a B in Art and Design, a C in Business Studies, and a C in Sociology is going on to study Marketing at the University of the West of England, Bristol.
Sienna Pateman, studying Criminology at Cardiff University, said:
“I am lost for words. I feel genuinely speechless. That’s insane. I’m really excited about going to Cardiff University to study Criminology. I’m so grateful to the Sixth Form and my family for all their support.”
Mrs Bowden, Parent, said:
“Wow! We are so thrilled to see our daughter off to university. Thanks to her hard work and the dedication, understanding and care of the Sixth Form team, her tutor (Mrs Farley) and her subject teachers. Brixham College is just the best.”
Mark Eager, Principal at Brixham College, said:
“Congratulations to each student for their examination results received today. Many of our students have shown incredible resilience over the past two years and we are all immensely proud of their achievements. I am confident they will continue to achieve great things in the future.
“I would also acknowledge the hard work of staff at the College and for the support given by parents and guardians, especially for the cakes and souvenirs provided by one of the head students and her family. Our students have benefitted from a real team effort.”
Jay Davenport, Regional Director at The Thinking Schools Academy Trust, said:
“Congratulations to all the students at Brixham College for their exceptional hard work and achievements in this year's A-Level results.
“Together, we are transforming life chances, and I am proud of the collective effort that has contributed to these successes. I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who played a role in guiding our young people on their journeys.”