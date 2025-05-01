Students at Kingsbridge Community College (KCC), have delighted audiences with their electrifying production of the classic musical Chicago, showcasing their talent, dedication, and creativity.
The production was met with rave reviews, demonstrating the high standard of performing arts education at the school.
The students brought the roaring 1920s to life with a captivating display of choreography, live music, and powerful performances.
The production featured standout performances from students as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, with the school’s drama and music departments working together to create a professional-quality show.
The drama curriculum at KCC is dynamic, research-informed, and responsive to societal and cultural shifts, blending both process and product in its approach.
It encourages exploration and creativity through techniques like improvisation and role play while ensuring students understand the connection between creative processes and theatrical outcomes.
With a strong emphasis on cultural, historical, and social relevance, lessons tackle significant themes such as diversity, protest, and moral dilemmas, using content from Shakespeare to modern issues.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"It was an incredible experience to watch our students rise to the challenge of such a complex production.
“Their hard work, passion, and commitment really shone through in every aspect of the performance. Putting on Chicago was a fantastic way to showcase our students’ talents and the power of collaboration across our creative disciplines."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
"Arts education is vital in developing well-rounded, creative individuals who can think critically and collaborate effectively.
“The outstanding production of Chicago at Kingsbridge Community College is a testament to the immense talent and dedication of our students and staff.
“This performance not only highlights the importance of the arts in nurturing creativity, but also the role it plays in building confidence, resilience, and teamwork.
“It’s inspiring to see how our students bring these lessons to life on stage, and we are incredibly proud of their achievements."