A specialist team of police officers in South Devon have achieved significant results, as part of their efforts to disrupt organised crime in communities, including large seizures of drugs, cash and weapons.
The Proactive Unit, also known as PAU, work across Teignbridge, South Hams and Torbay.
They are responsible for disrupting dangerous drug networks and organised crime groups, with an additional focus on keeping vulnerable people safe.
Since the start of 2025, they have seized a total of £143,535 worth of drugs in South Devon.
The illegal substances have been located through warrants, stop searches and proactive work with Border Force to intercept parcels containing drugs. In addition to this, they seized £47,155 of cash earned through criminal activity.
Officers have located 39 dangerous weapons during their searches, including lock knifes and BB pistol guns.
Approximately £7,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods were also seized, including 90 pairs of trainers, jewellery and watches.
A total of 48 arrests were made for a number of offences, including drug supply.
A 45-year-old man was arrested in February on suspicion of possession of class A drug cocaine with intent to supply.
He was found guilty and received a four-year prison sentence.
A woman suspected to be involved with drone drops of drugs and SIM cards to Dartmoor Prison was searched.
She was subsequently arrested after officers located 20g of cannabis, over £800 in cash and multiple mobile devices.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
Detective Superintendent Matt Lawrence said: “The proactive work of PAU is an essential part of our efforts to keep our communities safe.
Our focus is on those individuals who are involved in organised crime and those who cause the most harm.
Drug supply is not a victimless crime – so many people are affected by the actions of those who choose to be involved and those who are exploited in the process.