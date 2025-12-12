South Hams District Council has launched a new campaign to help residents and landlords tackle damp and mould, so tenants can live in safe, warm and healthy homes.
The campaign comes in response to national concern about the health risks caused by poor housing conditions.
Following the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in his home in Rochdale in 2020, the Government issued clear guidance outlining the responsibilities of landlords and tenants, alongside new laws for social housing providers which were introduced this October.
Building on this, South Hams District Council’s campaign aims to prevent similar tragedies locally by supporting both tenants and landlords to take early action against damp and mould.
Good quality housing is one of the Council’s top priorities.
The new campaign encourages landlords and tenants to work together to identify and resolve problems quickly.
Tenants can now report unresolved damp or mould issues easily using a new online form, while landlords can access clear information about their legal duties and best practice.
To help residents and property owners take action, the Council has created a dedicated section on its website offering practical guidance, including:
how to identify and treat damp and mould, simple tips to stop problems getting worse, legal guidance for landlords on their responsibilities.
Further advice will be shared throughout the winter months, when cold and wet weather can make damp and mould more common.
Cllr Denise O’Callaghan, Executive Member for Housing, at South Hams District Council said: “We want to work with landlords to keep homes safe, healthy and well maintained. At the same time, we want tenants to feel confident reporting any concerns early. By working together, we can help everyone in the South Hams to have a healthy home.”
The campaign forms part of the Council’s wider commitment to improving housing standards and supporting community wellbeing across the district.
Residents can also access support and help from Citizens Advice South Hams and local community energy groups, who can help with practical steps such as reducing condensation and improving energy efficiency.
Citizens Advice South Hams Chief Executive, Janie Moor, said: "We see many people suffering from damp and mould in their rented homes, which is causing stress and worry as well as health concerns.
“We welcome the council's initiative which should help both tenants and landlords tackle this serious issue and provide a safe, warm and secure environment for renters."
Mark Skinner, Home Energy Advisor and Retrofit Assessor, at South Dartmoor Community Energy said: “Our team at SDCE is trained to spot the real causes of damp and mould.
“While it’s sometimes blamed on how people live, we often find issues like poor ventilation or problems with the building itself.
We offer free, impartial support to South Hams households.
If you’re dealing with damp or mould, contact us and we can arrange a free home visit.”
For more information, to access advice, or to report unresolved damp and mould issues, visit: www.southhams.gov.uk/dampandmould
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.